Nearly three-quarters of Americans back efforts to provide refuge to Afghans.

According to a survey released Monday, over three-quarters of Americans support efforts to resettle Afghans who worked alongside the US.

Overall, bipartisan support was found in this study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, with 76 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans supporting Afghan resettlement. Only 9% of Americans stated they were opposed to Afghans being resettled in the United States.

When the 1,099 respondents polled were asked if they would accept the resettlement of other people who are afraid of living in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s authority, the results were strikingly different. Support has dropped to less than half of those polled.

Democrats made up 57% of supporters, while Republicans made up 27%.

The A.P. poll was conducted just weeks after the United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan, causing widespread chaos and misery as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee a country ruled by the Taliban.

The evacuation of US soldiers from the Kabul airport was symbolized by a single video of a 16-day-old newborn girl being passed through a razor-wire barrier at the airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban and join her father, who was backing US troops there.

According to CBS News, several states have already begun to receive Afghan refugees as part of President Joe Biden’s first phase of a huge resettlement effort that will bring roughly 37,000 Afghan refugees.

California and Texas are the states that have received the most refugees so far, with 5,255 and 4,481 migrants, respectively.