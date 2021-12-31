Nearly 200,000 Tesla cars will be recalled in China due to a collision risk.

A state regulator said Friday that Tesla is recalling over 200,000 vehicles in China due to faults with the trunk and front hood that increase the danger of collisions, just hours after a similar recall was disclosed in the United States.

The decision is the latest setback for the self-driving car pioneer from the United States, which is enormously popular in China despite a slew of crashes, controversies, and data security worries this year.

The faults could impair the vehicles’ backup cameras or cause the hoods to open unexpectedly while driving, according to China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

The recall affects three batches of vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2020.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle firm would assess the vehicles for free and remedy any problems, according to the regulator.

Around 19,700 Model S sedans and 180,000 Model 3 cars are included in the recall, which may have front hood latch concerns.

Repetitive opening and closing of the trunk in Model 3 cars may break a cable for the rearview camera.

“This will impair the driver’s visibility when reversing, potentially increasing the danger of a crash,” the regulator stated.

The announcement came just hours after US officials said that Tesla was recalling over 500,000 vehicles in the country owing to similar issues.

According to the US safety agency, Tesla estimates that under 1% of the recalled Model 3 vehicles have the defect, and the company is unaware of any linked crashes or injuries.

In June, the electric car manufacturer issued a recall in China for more than 285,000 vehicles due to concerns with its assisted driving software that could result in accidents.