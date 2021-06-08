Nearly 2,000 people were targeted by a pedophile who sold ‘Box Sets’ of child pornography around the world.

A pedophile pretended to be a wealthy stockbroker to entice and then blackmail victims into sending him sex abuse photographs, which he then sold as “box sets” to other offenders.

Abdul-Hasib Elahi, 26, was responsible for the deaths of approximately 2,000 individuals around the world. The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom claimed in a statement released on Monday that some of his victims were as young as 8 months old.

Elahi, from Birmingham, England, targeted victims who were either in debt or too young to be on “sugar daddy websites” legally. According to the NCA, he then duped them into emailing him naked or partially clothed photos of themselves.

The case, in which victims were blackmailed into abusing themselves, siblings, and children, was described by the agency as “some of the most disgusting sexual offenses” it has ever studied.

Elahi agreed to the charges relating to 158 offenses, according to the NCA, and has pleaded guilty in various appearances at Birmingham Crown Court over the last six months.

Elahi, who is genuinely unemployed, allegedly promised victims thousands of pounds in exchange for posed photos and even supplied bogus screenshots of money leaving his account, according to the NCA.

“When he obtained enough incriminating images, he threatened to reveal them to the victims’ relatives and friends unless they supplied more,” the NCA continued. Many victims were said to be so afraid that they felt compelled to comply.

Elahi’s crimes, according to the NCA, included “forcing victims to abuse themselves in terrible ways, including as self-mutilation, blackmailing women to provide him videos of them harming small children, and forcing girls to torture brothers.”

Investigators were “horrified by Elahi’s sadistic wickedness and astounded by the industrial scale of his worldwide offending,” according to Tony Cook, NCA head of CSA operations.

“Elahi sought sexual enjoyment from his victims’ power and control, and he has shown no empathy for them. Cook continued, “He frequently provoked them to the point of wanting to commit suicide.”

There were at least 196 victims in the United Kingdom, as well as victims in 20 other countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, according to an investigation by numerous governments, including the FBI.

Another 600 persons were found to have been contacted online by Elahi in the United Kingdom, while another 1,367 ladies were found to have been contacted by him in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.