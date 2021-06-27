Near the Senkaku Islands, China’s Coast Guard sets alarming new intrusion records.

After Japan reported unprecedented levels of activity around the disputed Senkaku Islands in June, China’s coast guard warships are setting new records in the East China Sea.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Tokyo time, Japanese maritime authorities recorded more intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships. According to the Japan coast guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, a pair of marked law enforcement vessels went into the territorial seas of the uninhabited island chain between 3:05 and 3:10 a.m.

China calls the Senkaku Islands Diaoyu, and Taiwan calls them Diaoyutai. According to public statistics, Chinese coast guard vessels have entered the territorial waters of Japan-controlled islands 21 times since the beginning of the year.

The intruding ships landed just hours after two Chinese maritime police vessels broke a new record for the greatest intrusion period, lingering in the waters around the Senkaku Islands for 42 hours, according to Tokyo news agency Jiji Press.

The Chinese ships landed about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday and did not leave until 10:20 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. on Monday, according to the Japanese coast guard. According to the Jiji Press story, the China coast guard warships cruised close to a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area during the record invasion before docking nearby.

Nobuo Kishi, Japan’s defense minister, branded the acts “unacceptable” on Monday.

China’s state television CCTV praised recent coast guard patrols in the East China Sea earlier this month, when the country’s maritime law enforcement agency set a new record for the most consecutive days in the waters surrounding the Senkaku Islands.

According to the Tokyo newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, four Chinese coast guard ships entered the contiguous zone outside the islands’ territorial waters on June 4, marking the 112th consecutive day of action since the Japan coast guard began disclosing relevant data in September 2012.

Jiji Press announced the next day that the record had been broken with daily invasions since mid-February. The previous one, which lasted 111 days, took place from April 14 to August 2, 2020.

At a daily news briefing on June 4, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin declared, “Diaoyu Island and its connected islands are China’s inherent territory.”

"China Coast Guard patrols and law.