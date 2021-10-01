Near the Azerbaijani border, Iran begins war games.

Despite complaints from its neighbor, the Iranian army’s ground forces began undertaking drills near the country’s border with Azerbaijan on Friday, according to official television.

According to state media, the exercises took place in open areas in northwestern Iran, with tanks, howitzers, and helicopters firing at ground targets.

“We respect good neighborly relations, but we do not allow the existence of Zionist regime (Israeli) elements and Islamic State terrorists in the region,” Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, commander of the ground forces, told state television.

In an interview published on Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev slammed Iran’s military games.

“Any country can conduct any military exercise on its own soil. It is their right to do so. But why now, and why on our border?” says the narrator. He told Anadolu, a Turkish news agency.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, dismissed his remarks.

“Our country’s drills in the northwest border areas… are a matter of sovereignty,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement released on Tuesday.

A 700-kilometer border separates Iran and Azerbaijan (430 miles).

During last year’s crisis between the Caucasus neighbors, Israel, a key military supplier to Azerbaijan, came under diplomatic assault from Armenia.

Ethnic Azeris make up about 10% of Iran’s population of 83 million people.