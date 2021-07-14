Near an Indigenous Canadian school, more than 160 unmarked graves have been discovered.

The Penelakut Tribe of western Canada claims to have discovered more than 160 unmarked graves near the site of a former indigenous boarding school, the country’s fourth such find in recent weeks.

The discovery of over 1,000 graves in the last month has provoked a national reflection about Canada’s sad past and policies of forced assimilation toward indigenous communities.

“We have reached a new place in time when we must confront the trauma caused by these acts of genocide,” Penelakut Tribe Chief Joan Brown said in a statement released on July 8 revealing the discovery of “160+ undocumented and unmarked graves” on the British Columbia reservation.

Bob Chamberlin, former vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, remarked, “It’s the tip of the iceberg.” Hundreds more other unmarked graves, according to Chamberlin, have yet to be discovered.

“My heart hurts for the Penelakut Tribe and all indigenous communities across Canada,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday to reporters.

“We cannot bring those who have died back, but we can and will continue to tell the truth, just as we will continue to work with indigenous peoples to tackle discrimination and systematic racism with real, tangible actions,” Trudeau concluded.

From the end of the nineteenth century through 1975, indigenous children were enrolled at the indigenous boarding school on Penelakut Island, west of Vancouver.

The finding follows the discovery of three more cemetery sites across Canada. Human remains of roughly 215 indigenous children were discovered in Kamloops, British Columbia, in June, followed by 715 unmarked graves in Marieval, Saskatchewan, and 182 in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Each finding resurrects a history of trauma for over 150,000 indigenous children who were separated from their families, languages, and cultures as schoolchildren. Indigenous children were forced to attend 139 residential institutions around the country until 1990.

According to an investigating panel that claimed the Canadian government engaged in “cultural genocide,” many students were subjected to substandard treatment or sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 perished on school grounds.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for indigenous boarding schools on behalf of the Canadian people in 2008.