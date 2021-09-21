Navalny Calls Russia’s Battle a “Long Marathon.”

After the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary elections, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny warned Tuesday that the struggle for a democratic Russia was a lengthy game.

President Vladimir Putin’s top opponent applauded his followers’ tactical voting in an attempt to damage the ruling party in a statement from prison, but said the results were rigged.

Following an unprecedented crackdown that included the poisoning and imprisonment of Navalny, Russia held three-day parliamentary elections last week. According to pre-election polls, the overwhelming United Russia party’s popularity was at an all-time low.

Nonetheless, Putin’s party won a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber.

Navalny encouraged followers to keep fighting.

“No matter where we live, we have one country,” the 45-year-old remarked on his Instagram account, which is managed by his crew.

“And the race for it is a long and arduous marathon, not a sprint.”

Navalny had urged followers to support alternative candidates, most of whom were Communist Party members, who could defeat United Russia, and the results indicated that his “Smart Voting” campaign had had some success.

Despite charges of widespread fraud, United Russia’s vote share fell to 49.8% from 54.2 percent in the previous parliamentary election in 2016, while Communist support increased to 18.9% from 13.3 percent.

The polls had been “taken,” Navalny said, and he praised the “Smart Voting” campaign as a “great success.”

The fundamental outcome of the present campaign, according to Navalny, is that people realized United Russia no longer had popular support and had to falsify election results in order to stay in power.

In 2011, allegations of widespread fraud triggered massive rallies headed by Navalny, who was caught and imprisoned on old fraud accusations in January after being poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent, which he blamed on the Kremlin.

A few hundred people turned out in central Moscow on Monday evening to protest the election results, following a summons from Communist Party members.