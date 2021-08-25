Navalny, a Russian critic, gives his first interview from prison.

Alexei Navalny, a jailed Kremlin opponent, has given his first interview from behind bars, comparing his confinement to a Chinese labor camp and claiming that he is forced to watch eight hours of official television per day.

Navalny is being incarcerated in a maximum security prison colony in Pokrov, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow, where he built his political career by exposing Russian corruption.

He told The New York Times that the days of hard labor in Soviet gulags were ended, replaced by brainwashing and propaganda, which he called “psychological violence.”

In the interview, Navalny was cited as saying, “You might envision tattooed muscle men with steel teeth carrying on knife battles to seize the finest cot near the window.”

“Imagine yourself in a Chinese labor camp, where everyone marches in a line and video cameras are hanging all over the place. There is a culture of snitching and continual control.”

Guards kept close eye on them while they watched hours of state propaganda, he added, denying them the ability to read or write and waking them up if they fell asleep.

However, Navalny remained optimistic about the future of Vladimir Putin’s rule, claiming that it would come to an end one day.

“This error will be corrected sooner or later, and Russia will go forward on a democratic, European growth path. He stated, “Simply because that is what the people desire.”

He also slammed the US and European governments for imposing sanctions on Russia, which he claimed harmed Russian citizens rather than those in power.

He claims he has not been abused by other inmates and even claims to have had “fun” creating food with them.

Navalny has not been silent since his arrest in March, having written a letter from prison and making various social media postings, but this is his first interview since then.

Western intelligence services have concluded that FSB officers poisoned Navalny with the nerve toxin Novichok last year with “high confidence.”

The dissident was taken to Germany for treatment, but returned to Russia defiantly in January, only to be detained and deported to the penal camp.

Navalny was poisoned, according to the Kremlin, and his imprisonment is not political.

He was charged with fresh charges earlier this month, which may add three years to his sentence. If proven guilty, he might only be released in 2024, the year Russia’s presidential election is set to take place.

