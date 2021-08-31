NATO’s top official promises that the alliance will not forget its Afghan allies.

In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while allies are facing harsh questions about what went wrong in Afghanistan, they will not forget the Afghans left behind or the battle against terror.

Stoltenberg cautioned the victorious Taliban not to interfere with Afghans attempting to exit the country as the last US military jet left Kabul.

After 20 years of fighting, Islamist rebels have retaken control of the most part of Afghanistan and are celebrating victory over the Western-backed government that has crumbled.

But, according to Stoltenberg, the allies’ presence had at least prevented foreign terror groups from launching strikes on Western targets from Afghanistan.

Now, he emphasizes the importance of Kabul’s new government working with the international community to reopen their airport, provide safe passage to Afghans who collaborated with the allies, and keep extremist organizations at bay.

“Keeping the airport open is critical, both for humanitarian relief to the Afghan people and to ensure that we can continue to transport individuals out – those who wanted to but couldn’t be part of the military evacuation,” he added.

“They will not be forgotten.”

His comments echoed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s earlier warning that the airport “is of existential importance for Afghanistan” since “no medical or humanitarian supplies can get there without it.”

The Taliban are in negotiations with Turkey and Qatar to help administer the airport, which has seen a massive evacuation of desperate refugees and US and coalition forces in recent weeks.

Afghans who worked with the US or NATO members, on the other hand, are wary of crossing Taliban checkpoints to go to the facility, which US officials say is in poor condition.

Senior European officials have proposed that British or EU civilian expertise may assist in keeping the airport operational, although it is unclear whether the Taliban would accept such assistance.

After a hasty airlift to rescue more than 123,000 allied servicemen and Afghans who worked with them during the fighting, the last US military airplane departed Kabul’s airport late Monday.

Stoltenberg vowed that the allies will keep diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to allow the surviving Afghans and their families to leave the country, despite the fact that they had aided the Western effort and now feel threatened.

He commended Turkey, which is a NATO member, for agreeing to help administer the airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.