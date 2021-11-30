NATO Warns Russia Against ‘Aggression’ in Ukraine.

NATO warned Moscow on Tuesday that if it invades Ukraine, it would pay a severe price, while Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West not to breach the Kremlin’s “red lines.”

Top officials from the US-led coalition met in Riga, Latvia’s capital, to try to prevent a Russian incursion. Fears have escalated as Moscow has been accused of massing tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbor’s borders.

After the discussion, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated, “Any future Russian attack against Ukraine would come at a heavy price and have major political and economic consequences for Russia.”

Without going into detail, Stoltenberg stated that alliance countries might implement “economic measures and political repercussions” against Moscow.

“We must be prepared for the worst and send a message to Russia that a military entry into Ukraine is not acceptable,” he warned.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously warned of “severe consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that military drills and other actions by the West and Ukraine pose a threat to Russia’s security, and warned against breaching the Kremlin’s “red lines.”

“At the beginning of the year, they talked about a probable Russian military intervention in Ukraine. However, as you can see, this did not happen “Putin stated the following.

The fresh build-up comes after a similar build-up in the spring, when Russia amassed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders before announcing a withdrawal.

According to NATO officials, the alliance is still unsure about Putin’s intentions this time around, but ministers are reviewing contingency preparations in case Russia invades.

The US-led alliance wants to convince the Kremlin that attacking Ukraine will have serious consequences, but it doesn’t want to provoke Moscow into greater aggression.

Officials were debating whether or not to provide extra help to Ukraine’s military and whether or not to reinforce NATO forces stationed along the country’s eastern border.

They do, however, stress out that Ukraine, a NATO candidate, is not covered by the alliance’s collective defense accord, as its foreign minister will arrive for day two of the meeting on Wednesday.

Kiev has called for immediate measures to “deter” an invasion by Moscow, claiming that a Russian military operation could be launched “in the blink of an eye.”

