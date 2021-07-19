NATO rebukes China over hacking allegations, stating that the country must ‘act responsibly.’

China has been chastised by NATO and individual countries over suspicions that it was involved for a huge hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software, and has been told it must “act responsibly.”

The alliance called on China to “act responsibly in the international system, including in cyberspace,” and said it is committed to “actively deterring, defending against, and countering the whole spectrum of cyber threats.”

The Biden administration and Western allies also accused Beijing of collaborating with criminal hackers by employing ransomware and engaging in other illegal cyber activities.

Despite the fact that the Chinese government has not been sanctioned, a senior Biden administration official said the comments on Monday were part of a strong criticism of a “pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Even as the administration is concerned with trying to stop ransomware assaults from Russia-based syndicates that have attacked critical infrastructure, the official underscored the persistent threat from Chinese government hackers.

A ransomware campaign by government-affiliated hackers targeted victims, including those in the United States, with demands for millions of dollars, was among the cyberthreats revealed by Beijing on Monday. Officials from the United States claim that China’s Ministry of State Security has been deploying criminal contract hackers to participate in cyber extortion schemes and theft for personal gain.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department issued charges against four Chinese nationals on Monday, alleging that they collaborated with the Ministry of State Security in a hacking campaign that hit dozens of computer systems, including those of businesses, colleges, and government agencies. The defendants are accused of stealing valuable business information and trade secrets.

Unlike in April, when public accusations of Russian hacking were accompanied by a slew of sanctions against Moscow, the Biden administration made no such announcements. Nonetheless, according to a senior administration source who briefed reporters, the US has confronted senior Chinese officials, and the White House views the multination public shaming as conveying an important message.

Even if no new penalties are imposed, the moves taken on Monday are certain to increase tensions with China at an already tense time. Last week, the US issued two separate strong warnings against dealings with businesses based in China’s western Xinjiang region. This is a condensed version of the information.