NATO leaders have warned Russia that if it does not comply with its “international obligations,” it will face consequences.

According to the Associated Press, NATO leaders cautioned Russia on Monday that unless it complied with the law as well as international obligations and responsibilities, there would be no “business as usual.”

“There can be no return to ‘business as usual’ until Russia proves conformity with international law and its international commitments and responsibilities. “We will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense posture in response to the deteriorating security environment,” NATO leaders stated.

They said that Russia used election meddling, political and economic intimidation, disinformation campaigns, and “malicious cyber actions” against NATO countries.

On the eve of his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden pushed to solve a long-running dispute with the European Union over aircraft manufacturer subsidies, a major step in the US-EU trade relationship.

The announcement came as Biden met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss a 17-year dispute over how much of a government subsidy each side can provide for its aircraft manufacturing giant — Boeing in the US and Airbus in the EU.

Biden’s move eases a significant source of strain in the trans-Atlantic alliance at a time when he’s trying to rally broader European support for his anti-Russian efforts ahead of his meeting with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

The agreement called for a five-year suspension of aircraft duties, according to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who also highlighted that it was time to lay the issue aside and focus on China’s economic aggressiveness.

“Today’s announcement puts an end to a long-standing trade irritant in the United States-European Union relationship. Rather than battling one of our closest allies, we are finally banding together to face a common threat,” Tai explained. “We decided to collaborate to confront and resist China’s anti-competitive practices in this industry in particular ways that reflect our fair competition standards.”

She went on to say that the tariffs might be reinstated if the US deems that its companies are unable to “compete fairly” with those of the EU. On March 11, tariffs were temporarily halted for four months, and the new deal will go into effect. This is a condensed version of the information.