NATO is being told to stay out of Asia by China.

China advised NATO on Monday that it should concentrate its efforts on transatlantic issues, expressing displeasure with recent deployments of foreign military boats and aircraft near the nation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to adopt a “rational and objective view” of Beijing in their first formal meeting since a contentious exchange of words in June. “Misinformation, lies, and rumors” should be avoided by both parties, Wang stated, without elaborating.

“China has never been and will never be a NATO competitor,” Wang stressed. The meetings were hailed as “pleasant and fruitful” in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

According to a NATO summary on its website, Stoltenberg responded by assuring that the transatlantic alliance “does not consider China as an adversary,” before urging China to “uphold its international responsibilities and engage responsibly in the international system.”

Stoltenberg reiterated the group’s concerns about “China’s coercive policies,” while questioning the Chinese official about his country’s “growing nuclear arsenal” and opaque military spending and modernization.

“The Secretary General urged China to engage meaningfully in dialogue, confidence-building, and transparency measures regarding its nuclear capabilities and doctrine,” said NATO, which also released a Mandarin version of its statement. However, many parts of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout were missing, including Stoltenberg’s concerns.

Wang voiced Beijing’s opposition to NATO ships and planes conducting “close-in” operations surrounding China. His concerns, which did not target any one country, were not included in the group’s statement.

“The Asia-Pacific area does not require new military blocs, nor should there be hostility between great countries, let alone cliques aiming to resurrect the Cold War,” Wang added. “NATO should stick to its original geopolitical position.”

Beijing has been harshly critical of NATO operations in Afghanistan headed by the United States, particularly since last month’s hurried exit. China has kept its embassy in Kabul and has expressed support for the Taliban’s new administration.

Bringing the Taliban to Justice

Stoltenberg and Wang both mentioned Afghanistan, with the former stressing NATO’s hope that China and NATO work together to “hold the Taliban accountable for their pledges on counter-terrorism and safeguarding human rights, including women’s rights.”

Meanwhile, Beijing is particularly concerned about the Taliban’s interactions with Uyghurs. This is a condensed version of the information.