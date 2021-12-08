NATO has warned Joe Biden not to give anything up and to act against Russia before it invades Ukraine.

Former US and Ukrainian officials have cautioned President Joe Biden not to give in to Russian pressure in Eastern Europe, as the White House tries to prevent President Vladimir Putin from invading the region.

Former officials who talked with The Washington Newsday urged Biden to defy Russian aggression and strengthen American backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government in Kyiv, amid rumors of Russian soldiers massing around Ukraine’s eastern and northern borders.

“It’s another attempt at blackmailing Ukraine, as well as our friendships and partners,” Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United States, told The Washington Newsday. “Penalties, especially high-impact economic sanctions, must be implemented now, not after a Russian military invasion.” “Only if we demonstrate a strong posture will Putin stop,” continued Chaly, who is now the chair of the Ukraine Crisis Media Center, a pro-Western NGO dedicated to promoting Ukrainian sovereignty globally. “It’s up to the Western alliance to take the lead.” On Tuesday, Biden held a two-hour video discussion with Putin to discuss Russia’s months-long military buildup around Ukraine’s borders. According to reports, 90,000 troops have already arrived in Ukraine, with up to 175,000 troops preparing to invade from Russia and Belarus as early as January.

Despite Russian officials’ repeated denials that Moscow is plotting another invasion of Ukraine, satellite pictures and media reports show that the build-up is ongoing.

The phone discussion between Biden and Putin does not appear to have addressed the crisis. Biden pressed his colleague to embrace a diplomatic solution and warned of the economic and political costs of a Russian invasion, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan also stated that the US and its allies would respond more forcefully to an invasion than they did in 2014, when the West failed to prevent Moscow from annexing Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and inciting civil conflict in the eastern Donbas region.

The call was described as “honest and businesslike” by the Kremlin, which noted that Putin blamed the situation on the West. Putin said that the West was beefing up its military presence in Ukraine and wanted legal assurances that NATO would not expand eastward or deliver offensive weaponry to the country.

The military brinkmanship will continue for the time being.

"I'm guessing President Putin hasn't made up his mind."