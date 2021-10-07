NATO has designated eight members of the Russian mission as spies.

On Wednesday, NATO said it had revoked the accreditation of eight members of Russia’s NATO mission, referring to them as “undeclared Russian intelligence officers,” or spies.

“We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of jobs that the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to ten,” a NATO official stated, down from 20 earlier.

“We can confirm that we have revoked the accreditation of eight members of the Russian Mission to NATO who were undeclared Russian intelligence officials,” the official told AFP, confirming information initially published by Sky News in the United Kingdom.

“NATO’s approach toward Russia is unchanged. In response to Russia’s provocative activities, we have increased our deterrence and defense capabilities while remaining open to genuine conversation “According to the official, who did not want to be identified,

The decision to reduce the Russian mission by half will take effect at the end of the month, and it is believed that all 30 NATO member countries have given their approval.

Russia has had an observer mission to NATO for many years as part of a two-decade-old NATO-Russia Council aimed at promoting collaboration in common security sectors, but it is not a member of the US-led alliance.

Seven members of the Russian delegation were evicted in the aftermath of the Novichok nerve agent poisoning of a Russian former double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in the United Kingdom in 2018. Three more Russian diplomats’ bids for accreditation were turned down.

The NATO-Russia Council has been mostly non-functional against a backdrop of rising tensions fueled by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, ongoing support for pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine, and missile advances.

US Vice President Joe Biden has spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin considerably more forcefully than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Another NATO official told AFP that the NATO-Russia Council “remains an essential vehicle for engagement,” and that a proposal to hold another meeting of the forum from early last year “stands.”

The official stated, “The ball is in Russia’s court.”

According to Sky News, NATO made the decision after evidence was published in April concerning catastrophic explosions at a Czech weapons stockpile in 2014, which Prague claims were caused by two Russian spies suspected in the Skripal poisoning.

Following the dispute between the Czech Republic and Russia, scores of EU and Russian diplomats and other embassy personnel were mutually expelled.