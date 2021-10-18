NATO Baltic Allies warn that the US-China conflict must not overshadow Russia’s threat.

Top Baltic diplomats have warned that, amid America’s new focus on growing China, President Joe Biden’s administration must not lose sight of the threat posed by Russia.

In exclusive interviews with The Washington Newsday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkvis, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, and Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Mantas Adomnas said the US and NATO allies must remain vigilant in the face of threats from both Moscow and Beijing, or risk encouraging new aggression.

“Let’s not forget about another crisis while we’re dealing with one,” Rinkvis told The Washington Newsday. “Otherwise, one morning we’ll wake up to a really nasty surprise, and we’ll be trying to figure out who missed what all over again.” Adomnas elaborated: “Russia poses a significant threat in the near to medium term. However, the structural threat that China poses to our democratic way of life must not be overlooked.” The Baltic republics are on the frontline of the West’s confrontation with Russia. Baltic leaders, who have long been targets of Russian intervention, hybrid warfare, and espionage, know better than most that Russia remains a strong threat.

President Vladimir Putin and his supporters are consolidating their autocracy in Moscow, seeming eager to conduct audacious attacks against dissidents overseas, expanding the scope of their cyber operations, and massively investing in Russia’s conventional military.

Despite severe resistance from the Baltic states, Washington, D.C., and Ukraine, the Kremlin has acquired prime energy leverage with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to begin operations soon.

“The United States should maintain a strong strategic focus not only across the Pacific, but also in the east of Europe,” Adomnas added.

Rinkvis went on to say: “I sincerely hope that the current US administration and European Union countries do not overlook Russia’s threats.

“I see some naïve in some folks in the European Union and across the Atlantic Ocean who believe we can engage Russia more to balance China; that’s where I see some foolishness.”

Tallinn’s foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets, told The Washington Newsday that the United States’ sustained focus on Eastern Europe is a priority.

“Our current focus is on NATO and the NATO strategic concept, which would accurately appraise the existing security situation and propose working procedures. This is a condensed version of the information.