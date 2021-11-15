NATO backs Ukraine as Russia builds up its army.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged Monday in Brussels that the alliance will stand behind Ukraine amid an unusually large number of Russian troops massing near the country’s borders.

“We’ve witnessed substantial and extraordinary concentrations of Russian forces near to Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks,” Stoltenberg said at a press briefing. “Any further provocation or confrontational moves by Russia would be concerning.” Stoltenberg remained mum on Russia’s objectives, which remain a mystery. Russia, on the other hand, has threatened Ukraine in the past with similar acts.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, beli