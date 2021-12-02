NATO allies want Germany to take a lead role in Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Several NATO allies have urged Germany’s next coalition government to reconsider the contentious Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Nord Stream 2 will transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany, according to advocates, which will be critical in alleviating Europe’s present energy problems.

However, detractors claim that the around $10.75 billion project will gravely threaten European Union and NATO security, giving Moscow a powerful new weapon in its ongoing conflict with the West and isolating Ukraine further.

Several Baltic nations whose representatives spoke with The Washington Newsday said they were already in contact with members of the incoming government and that they would maintain their strong opposition to Nord Stream 2 in discussions with the new coalition, which will take power in the coming weeks pending a parliamentary vote.

“Europe should collaborate on vital matters like energy,” a Lithuanian Foreign Ministry spokesman told The Washington Newsday. “We hope Germany will examine the Nord Stream 2 proposal critically and consider its potential detrimental impact on Europe’s energy security.” A shift in German policy could be on the cards, according to Latvia’s Foreign Ministry, according to The Washington Newsday. “It is apparent that adjustments are possible in comparison to Angela Merkel’s prior course,” the ministry added.

“In terms of Nord Stream 2, Latvia has viewed it as a political initiative from the start and will undoubtedly seek stronger cooperation with the next German administration on problems relating to Russia, Nord Stream 2, and Ukraine.”

Merkel, Germany’s outgoing chancellor, has long been a supporter of the two Nord Stream pipelines, the second of which was finished in September and is presently being reviewed by German regulators before starting operations in 2022.

In November, the project hit a snag when German inspectors postponed clearance until the pipeline was entirely compliant with German law. The ruling will most likely cause the commencement of operations to be postponed for several months. Before the pipeline can begin carrying gas, it must be approved by the European Commission.

The pipeline, according to critics, is a vital component in Russia’s weaponization of its natural gas supplies. Opponents of the Nord Stream project worry that if the pipeline is built, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be able to hold the continent hostage. This is a condensed version of the information.