Nationals of the United Kingdom are being ordered to leave Afghanistan immediately.

Due to the “worsening security situation” in Afghanistan, Britain has issued a warning to all UK nationals in the country to leave immediately.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office revised its website on Friday, advising against all travel to Afghanistan.

“All British nationals in Afghanistan should leave immediately via commercial methods. “If you are still in Afghanistan, you should leave immediately by commercial means due to the deteriorating security situation,” it stated.

The Foreign Office urged Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying its capabilities were “very limited.”

After nearly two decades of combat, the Taliban announced a major attack to coincide with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

“Terrorists in Afghanistan are extremely likely to try to carry out strikes. Specific assault methods are evolving and becoming more sophisticated, according to the foreign office.

The Taliban currently dominate large areas of rural Afghanistan and are posing a threat to government forces in a number of cities, including Herat, on the Iranian border, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

Since ratcheting up their onslaught in May, Islamist militants have grabbed their first province capital on Friday.

Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province in the southwest, fell “without a fight,” according to deputy provincial governor Roh Gul Khairzad.