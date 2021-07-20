National Moon Day 2021: 10 Neil Armstrong Quotes To Commemorate Historic Mission

On July 20, National Moon Day is observed to celebrate the historic mission that saw man walk on the moon for the first time.

Apollo 11 launched the first humans to the moon in 1969. Neil Armstrong was the first man to set foot on the moon. He was outside the spacecraft for two and a half hours. Buzz Aldrin was the next to foot onto the lunar surface. The two guys collected 47.5 pounds of lunar material after joining Armstrong. Until Armstrong and Aldrin returned, the pilot, Michael Collins, was alone in space.

Here are some Armstrong quotations, compiled by Brainy Quote, to share on this special day:

“I believe that each person has a limited amount of heartbeats. I have no intention of squandering any of mine.”

“Mystery inspires awe, and awe is the foundation of man’s yearning to comprehend.”

“One little step for man, one big leap for humanity.”

“Research, in many cultures, signifies looking into something you don’t know or understand.”

“I suppose we all want to be remembered for the ledger of our everyday work, not for one piece of fireworks.”

“It was here that the first men from the planet Earth stepped foot on the Moon. In the year 1969, the month was July. We came to bring peace to the entire world.”

“Science has yet to grasp the art of prophesy. We forecast way too much for the coming year while forecasting far too little for the next ten.”

“Well, I believe we tried really hard not to be overconfident, because when you get overconfident, something bites you.”

“The only thing I regret is that my job demanded so much of my time and needed so much travel.”

“I believed the appeal of being an astronaut was less about going to the Moon and more about flying in a completely new medium.”