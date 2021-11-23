NASA launches a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid.

NASA is preparing to launch a mission to crash a spaceship into an asteroid as a practice run in case mankind ever has to stop a massive space rock from destroying life on Earth.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is a true proof-of-concept experiment that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 10:21 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday (0621 p.m. GMT Wednesday).

Dimorphos, a “moonlet” measuring 525 feet (160 meters, or two Statues of Liberty) in diameter, orbits the Sun with Didymos, a considerably larger asteroid measuring 2,500 feet (780 meters) in diameter.

The pair of objects will collide in the fall of 2022, when they will be 6.8 million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth, the closest they will ever get.

“What we’re attempting to learn is how to deflect a danger,” NASA’s chief scientist Thomas Zuburchen said of the $330 million experiment, which is the first of its type, in a press call.

To be clear, the asteroids in question do not represent a threat to Earth.

However, asteroids and comets that approach our planet within 30 million miles are classified as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) (50 million kilometers).

Larger than 460 feet (140 meters), which have the ability to level entire cities or areas with many times the energy of average nuclear bombs, are of particular concern to NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

There are 10,000 known near-Earth asteroids that are 460 feet in diameter or larger, but none of them has a good chance of colliding with the Earth in the next 100 years. One important caveat: just roughly 40% of those asteroids have been discovered so far.

Planetary scientists may generate small impacts in labs and use the data to develop complex models for diverting an asteroid, but models are based on flawed assumptions, which is why a real-world test is needed.

The DART probe, which is the size of a huge refrigerator with solar panels the size of limousines on either side, will ram into Dimorphos at slightly over 15,000 mph (24,000 kph), creating a minor modification in the asteroid’s speed.

Because Earth-based telescopes can easily monitor the brightness variation of the Didymos-Dimorphos system and judge the time it takes Dimorphos to orbit, scientists think the duo is a “perfect natural laboratory” for the test. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.