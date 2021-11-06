NASA has announced that astronauts will return to the International Space Station next week.

NASA announced that four astronauts will return to Earth early Monday from the International Space Station after spending more than six months in space.

As a result, the four members of the Crew-2 mission, including a French and a Japanese astronaut, will return to Earth before the arrival of a replacement crew, whose launch has been postponed numerous times owing to bad weather.

Crew-2 members are scheduled to return to Earth “no sooner than 7:14 a.m. EST (1214 GMT) Monday, Nov. 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida,” NASA said in a statement late Friday.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet sensation as we prepare to go,” French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said earlier Friday during a press conference from the space station. “We might never come back to see the ISS, and it’s really a magnificent place.”

“I’m grateful that people dreamed about the ISS a long time ago and then worked tirelessly to make it a reality and built it for the benefit of all,” Pesquet remarked.

Endeavour, the Crew Dragon spacecraft, will rendezvous with the International Space Station around 1805 GMT on Sunday to begin its voyage back to Earth.

The capsule will detach from the ISS and continue a voyage of many hours, the length of which may vary substantially depending on the trajectory, before landing off the coast of Florida.

If weather conditions aren’t good, a backup undocking and splashdown chance will be available Monday, NASA said.

The two missions are being carried out by NASA in partnership with SpaceX, which is now launching astronauts to the International Space Station on a regular basis from the United States.

Crew-3 is set to launch to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where astronauts have been quarantined for many days.

Megan McArthur, a US astronaut, was sure that the delay in transporting the replacement crew to the International Space Station before the current crew left was only a short inconvenience.

“Of course, that’s not ideal,” McArthur told reporters during a press conference on Friday. “But we’re prepared to deal with it. There are numerous small hurdles in spaceflight.”