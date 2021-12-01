Nancy Mace discusses Chinese retaliation against US lawmakers visiting Taiwan.

Nancy Mace, a Republican congressman from South Carolina who made a viral tweet about her recent trip to Taiwan, has disclosed failed Chinese government efforts to persuade her and her colleagues to postpone their trip.

In the five-member bipartisan congressional delegation that arrived in Taipei late last Thursday, Mace was the only Republican member. Representatives Mark Takano (D-CA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), and Colin Allred (D-CA) were among the others (D-TX).

President Tsai Ing-wen, her advisors, and Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu were among the people they met during their two-day tour. The island’s growing semiconductor industry, which produces microchips for everything from cars to smartphones, was also introduced to the American politicians.

However, Mace told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that diplomatic pressure from Beijing began even before they landed in Taiwan, China’s democratic, self-governing island that the US has supported for decades.

It was unclear how China learned of the visit, which the Taiwanese government did not officially announce until after the delegation had arrived. However, in the hours leading up to their arrival, Taiwanese news agencies were reporting whispers to that effect.

“Before we ever boarded a plane to Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy was vehemently opposing every member of the delegation, requesting that we not visit Taiwan,” Mace stated. Takano, the chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, was leading a delegation on a Thanksgiving trip to Japan and South Korea to meet with American troops and veterans.

“China—especially Communist China—doesn’t give me permission to do anything. As a result, we disregarded their demands and traveled to Taiwan anyhow “Mace stated in clips from her Fox News interview that she shared on social media on Tuesday.

I don’t follow Communist China’s directives. I support our Taiwanese allies. pic.twitter.com/1xfwVbmeZd Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) (@RepNancyMace) (@RepNancyMace) (@RepNancyMac 30 November 2021 “Taiwan is and may be a light of hope for any country that respects and seeks to safeguard freedom and democracy around the world,” she continued. While the group was on the island, the Chinese military continued to conduct air force operations near Taiwan.

The United States and others, according to Mace. This is a condensed version of the information.