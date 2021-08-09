Nagasaki commemorates the bombing of Nagasaki with a solemn ceremony.

The mayor of Nagasaki, Japan, called for the international community to build on a new nuclear ban treaty on the 76th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb on Monday.

Three days after Hiroshima, Nagasaki was obliterated in an atomic conflagration that killed 74,000 people.

The twin assaults signaled the beginning of the nuclear age, and Japan earned the dubious distinction of being the only country to be hit by nuclear bombs.

Survivors and a few foreign dignitaries said a silent prayer at 11:02 a.m. (0202 GMT), the precise time the second – and final – nuclear weapon used in a war was dropped.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the number of persons that attended was significantly reduced for the second year.

The event is the first since last year’s entry into force of an international treaty prohibiting the use of nuclear weapons.

“World leaders must commit to nuclear disarmament and create confidence via conversation, and civil society must urge them in this direction,” said Nagasaki mayor Tomihisa Taue.

Although nuclear-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-weapons-

Japan has also refused to sign it, claiming that the agreement is meaningless without nuclear-armed states’ support.

The country is also in a precarious position because it is protected by US nuclear weapons and is defended by US military.

“It is our constant purpose, as the sole country that has experienced atomic blasts during the war, to steadily advance the international community’s efforts, step by step, towards realising a world free of nuclear weapons,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the ceremony.

On Friday, Japan commemorated the 76th anniversary of the United States dropping the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, which killed an estimated 140,000 people.

In 2016, Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima, although the US government has yet to apologize for the attacks.

Before the commencement of the Tokyo Games in July, IOC President Thomas Bach traveled to Hiroshima to commemorate the start of an Olympic truce – a tradition that asks for a pause in global strife to allow athletes to safely pass through.

However, municipal leaders were dismayed when the IOC declined to hold a minute of silence at the Games to commemorate the occasion on Friday.