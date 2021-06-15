Naftali Bennett, according to a Palestinian official, is “more radical” than Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Associated Press, a Palestinian official suggested that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett might be “more extremist” than outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett did not say much about the long-running dispute with the Palestinians in his statement before being sworn in on Sunday, but he did say that “violence would be met with a hard response,” weeks after an 11-day conflict in Gaza concluded with a cease-fire.

“They say it’s a government of change, but it’ll just maintain the status quo,” Palestinian official Waleed Assaf said. “Bennett is a carbon clone of Netanyahu, perhaps even more radical.”

Bennett’s new cabinet has decided “at least at this moment” not to deal with the Palestinian peace process, Israeli Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg told Israeli TV Channel 12 that it is important.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Israel’s shaky new government has showed little interest in resolving the decades-old Palestinian problem, but it may not have a choice.

Provocations by Jewish ultranationalists are already being staged in an attempt to break the government and restore right-wing rule. They risk aggravating tensions with the Palestinians by doing so.

Bennett’s greatest chance of keeping his ruling coalition together—which includes eight parties from across the political spectrum—will be to manage the conflict, as Netanyahu did for the most of his 12 years in office. However, that strategy failed to avert three Gaza wars and a slew of minor conflicts.

That’s because the current situation for Palestinians includes increasing settlements in the occupied West Bank, impending evictions in Jerusalem, home demolitions, fatal shootings, and a slew of other discriminatory practices that two well-known human rights organizations call apartheid. It’s even worse in Gaza, which has been under a crushing embargo since Hamas militants seized authority in 2007.

“Security calm will lead to economic movement, which will lead to reduced friction and conflict,” Bennett stated in his speech.

Zandberg is a member of Meretz, a dovish party.

On Jabal Sabeeh, a mountaintop in the northern West Bank where hundreds of Jewish settlers quickly formed an enclave last month, constructing roads and erecting dwelling quarters, the government faces an early challenge.