Myanmar’s Junta Slams UN Resolution on Rohingyas

Myanmar’s junta vetoed a UN Human Rights Council resolution asking for reconciliation with the persecuted Rohingya minority on Wednesday, citing “one-sided complaints” about the stateless community’s treatment.

Since Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration was deposed in a February coup, the country has been in chaos, with massive pro-democracy protests and a deadly military response.

The Council passed a resolution on Monday calling for “constructive and peaceful dialogue and reconciliation, in accordance with the wishes and interests of Myanmar’s people, particularly Rohingya Muslims.”

The resolution was based on “false information and one-sided charges,” according to a statement from the junta’s foreign ministry.

“The word ‘Rohingya,’ which was coined with a broader political goal, is likewise unrecognised and condemned by the government,” it added.

It went on to say that the group has “never been recognized as a Myanmar ethnic nationality.”

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have long been considered illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and they have been denied citizenship, rights, and access to basic services.

After a brutal 2017 military attack on their towns in western Rakhine state, more than 700,000 Rohingya now languish in Bangladeshi camps, prompting the government to face genocide charges.

Min Aung Hlaing, the chairman of the Junta and the former chief of the military forces during the crackdown, has denounced the name “Rohingya” as “an fictitious term.”

The UN resolution also expressed “unqualified solidarity for the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations,” and demanded an end to bloodshed and hostilities immediately.

China, one of the 47 members of the Council, indicated it could not join the agreement but did not insist on a vote on the text.

According to a local monitoring group, the military has killed around 900 civilians since the coup.