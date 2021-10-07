Myanmar’s Junta Leader Convenes an Armed Coastguard Inauguration.

On Wednesday, Myanmar’s junta commander announced the formation of a new military coastguard, consisting of four armed vessels that officials say will boost the country’s law enforcement capabilities.

Since the army deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February, the Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil, with large protests and a brutal crackdown.

Sporadic attacks and retaliation continue, with military sources admitting that four intelligence agents were injured in a bomb blast in the capital, Naypyidaw, on Tuesday.

Min Aung Hlaing, the Junta’s leader, made a rare appearance in front of the international press at a wharf south of Yangon’s commercial city to inaugurate the coastguard.

A 47-meter “missile assault craft” is among the four armed warships previously handled by Myanmar’s navy, according to a naval official who did not want to be identified.

He stated their responsibilities would include “law enforcement… patrolling and search and rescue,” but did not elaborate, adding that the force would be under “navy instruction” for the time being.

Myanmar’s military has spent tens of millions of dollars on cutting-edge weapons in recent years, relying on allies Russia and China as part of a plan to upgrade to a first-class force.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,100 civilians have been killed and over 8,000 have been imprisoned since the putsch.