Myanmar’s Junta Charges Aung San Suu Kyi With More Corruption Allegations

Myanmar’s military rulers have slapped Aung San Suu Kyi with new corruption allegations, according to her lawyer, adding to an eclectic charge sheet that could land the Nobel laureate in prison for more than a decade.

According to a local monitoring group, a popular movement in Myanmar against the military’s February coup was met with a ruthless response that murdered more than 890 civilians.

Suu Kyi, 76, is already facing charges of sedition, illegally importing walkie talkies, and violating coronavirus prohibitions after her party won a resounding victory in elections last year.

Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, informed reporters on Tuesday that she will face four more accusations of corruption, in addition to the ones she already faces over allegations that she illegally accepted $600,000 in cash and about 11 kilograms of gold.

He added that her defense team has yet to view “the first information reports and other papers,” and that the charges would be heard by a court in Mandalay’s second city starting July 22.

The hearing on claims that Suu Kyi breached Covid limitations on Tuesday was postponed because no prosecution witnesses showed up, according to Khin Maung Zaw.

After contracting the coronavirus, a prosecution witness was unable to testify on Monday.

Infections are on the rise in Myanmar, with the military junta’s State Administration Council reporting more than 5,000 new cases on Monday, up from less than 50 a day in early May.