Myanmar’s Jade Mine Landslide Recovery Operation has been called off.

On Friday, rescuers in northern Myanmar said that the verified death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine had grown to six, as they called off the search operation, despite the fact that scores of others were still missing and considered dead.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly controlled jade trade, in which low-paid migrant workers scrape out jewels that are highly prized in China.

After a flood of boulders and earth surged into the lake early Wednesday, authorities thought at least 70 people were missing, but later said they were still working to confirm that figure.

“At 4:30 p.m. today, we called the search off. Two more remains were discovered today, bringing the total number of bodies retrieved to six “Myanmar Rescue Organisation’s Ko Jack said AFP.

He stated that his crew will no longer dive since the bodies of those still missing were most likely buried beneath soil and rubble.

The miners in Hpakant come from all over Myanmar to make a living by sifting through mountains of rubbish left by industrial mining companies in the hopes of finding a sliver of jade that has gone unnoticed.

It will be difficult to determine how many people were working when the accident struck, rescuers added, because families are reticent to confess their relatives were there, and survivors are reluctant to come forward.

The weight of spilled soil and stones had pushed the land downhill into the surrounding lake, according to rescuers.

Northern Myanmar’s plentiful natural resources, such as jade, lumber, gold, and amber, have aided both sides in a decades-long civil struggle between ethnic Kachin militants and the military.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and their lucrative income, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.