Myanmar’s envoy warns the UN about a rumored’massacre.’

Myanmar’s UN ambassador, who has refused to leave his post despite being ousted following the February coup, has informed the UN of a “reported massacre” perpetrated by the military regime.

On Tuesday, Kyaw Moe Tun wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that 40 remains were discovered in Kani township in the Sagaing district of northwestern Myanmar in July.

The junta has denied the massacre, and owing to a lack of mobile networks in the isolated region, AFP has been unable to independently verify the reports.

Soldiers tortured and executed 16 men in a village in the township on July 9 and 10, according to the representative, and 10,000 people evacuated the area.

Following skirmishes between local fighters and security authorities on July 26, he said another 13 deaths were uncovered in the days that followed.

On July 28, another 11 males, including a 14-year-old kid, were slaughtered and set on fire in a different town, according to Kyaw Moe Tun.

The ambassador reiterated his appeal for a worldwide arms embargo against the ruling junta as well as “urgent humanitarian intervention” from the international community in the letter.

“We cannot allow the military in Myanmar to continue to commit such atrocities,” Kyaw Moe Tun told AFP.

“It is past time for the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council, to act.”

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in chaos since the army deposed the civilian authority on February 1, unleashing a crackdown on opposition that has murdered more than 900 people.

Kyaw Moe Tun has vehemently opposed the coup and dismissed assertions from the junta that he no longer represents Myanmar. He is still considered the rightful envoy by the United Nations.

The junta fired the delegate in February, a day after he offered a three-finger salute at the UN General Assembly after delivering an emotional speech appealing for civilian governance.

Pro-democracy activists frequently employed the “Hunger Games” gesture.

Kyaw Moe Tun, who has repeatedly advocated for international intervention to help stop Myanmar’s instability, claimed on Wednesday that his security had been beefed up after an alleged threat was made against him.

He informed AFP that he was the target of a threat.

He said, without elaborating on the nature of the threat, that “the police and security officials here in New York are working on it.”

Myanmar’s junta head stated on Sunday that elections would be conducted by August 2023, and that the country’s rule of emergency would be ended. Brief News from Washington Newsday.