Myanmar’s Court Postpones Suu Kyi’s Walkie-talkie Verdict Once More.

According to a person familiar with the issue, Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies was again postponed on Monday by a Myanmar military court.

Since the generals staged a coup against her administration on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief spell of democracy, the Nobel winner has been incarcerated.

According to a local monitoring group, nationwide protests against the putsch have resulted in a deadly crackdown, with over 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 imprisoned.

Suu Kyi, 76, was set to hear the verdict on allegations of unlawfully importing and possessing walkie-talkies, the latest in a string of junta court rulings that could land her in prison for the rest of her life.

However, the judge postponed the decision until January 10, according to an AFP source familiar with the issue.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month for inciting violence against the military and violating Covid regulations, in a decision that was strongly criticised by the world community.

Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Junta, later lowered the sentence to two years and stated she would serve it under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi risked three years in prison if found guilty of the walkie-talkie accusations, which originate from a raid on her home by soldiers and police in the early hours of the coup, where she was allegedly found in possession of the illicit equipment.

Suu Kyi is also accused of many counts of corruption, each of which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, as well as breaking the Official Secrets Act.

Journalists are not allowed to attend the special court proceedings in Naypyidaw, and her lawyers have recently been prohibited from speaking to the media.