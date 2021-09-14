Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi is back in court after a health scare.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted Myanmar leader, appeared in court on Tuesday to face charges of incitement and violating Covid limits, according to her lawyer, a day after failing to appear due to illness.

The military toppled Suu Kyi and her elected administration in a February coup that ignited a major rebellion and a savage regime assault on dissent.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is cut off from the rest of the world save for occasional sessions with her legal team and court appearances. She faces a slew of allegations that could land her in prison for more than a decade.

Suu Kyi’s hearing was postponed on Monday after she complained of “car sickness” while being transported from her house arrest compound to the courthouse, according to her counsel.

According to lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, who visited with Suu Kyi before Tuesday’s session, she “stated she was still rather disoriented.”

After prosecution witnesses failed to come, the hearing on claims that Suu Kyi violated coronavirus prohibitions during the elections her party won last year was postponed, he said.

Suu Kyi’s attorneys have disputed the allegations.

After contracting the coronavirus, two prosecution witnesses failed to show up for a hearing in July.

As the country battled a Covid-19 rise, the trial was postponed for two months.

Journalists are forbidden from covering the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, who is accused of sedition, taking unlawful gold payments, and breaking a colonial-era secrecy legislation.

According to a local monitoring group, security personnel have killed over 1,000 civilians since the coup.

According to the military, the death toll is substantially lower.

Myanmar’s junta head stated last month that elections will be held and the rule of emergency would be ended by August 2023, extending the one-year deadline set by the military days after the coup.