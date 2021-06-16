Myanmar Town’s Smoldering Ruins, Burned to the Ground by Government Troops

A local told the Associated Press that shocking images show the burning ashes of a Myanmar town after most of it was burned to the ground by government troops on Tuesday, verifying various stories.

According to an anonymous resident of the now-destroyed Kinma hamlet in central Myanmar, military personnel arrived to look for members of a village defense unit opposed to the country’s ruling military junta. Residents were informed of the troops’ presence ahead of time by the local defense force, and after homes were examined, the military demolished the settlement.

“We don’t believe it’s over yet. We’ll go on to another village. When asked if he would return to Kinma village, the peasant said, “Even if we go back to our village, there is no place to remain because everything is burned.”

According to the villager, three people were killed as a result of the catastrophe, and just 10 of the 237 houses were left. Myanmar’s military took control in February, when the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The incident is the latest illustration of how, in recent months, violence has grown endemic in parts of Myanmar as the military strives to quell an escalating countrywide insurgency. Following the army’s seizure of power in February, a nonviolent civil disobedience campaign formed to oppose military rule, but the junta’s use of lethal force to suppress it fuelled rather than quelled resistance.

On Wednesday, photos and videos of the damaged Kinma village in the Magway district went viral on social media, showing much of the community leveled by fire and burnt farm animals. According to one account, the town had a population of around 1,000 people.

Most villagers had already gone when soldiers shooting firearms invaded the community just before noon on Tuesday, according to the villager, who begged that his name not be used for fear of government retaliation.

The village defense force had been established to protect against the junta’s troops and police. Most such local forces are very lightly armed with homemade hunting rifles.

Only four or five people were left in the village when they began searching houses in the afternoon. When they found nothing, they began setting the homes on fire, he said.

“There are some forests just nearby our village. Most of. This is a brief summary.