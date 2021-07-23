Myanmar receives a shipment of 736,000 Chinese vaccines.

An AFP correspondent reported a consignment of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar on Thursday, as the coup-torn country confronts a deadly new increase in infections.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the new outbreak of the virus has left many hospitals devoid of pro-democracy medical personnel.

According to media controlled by the State Administration Council – as the junta calls itself – the cargo contained 736,000 Sinopharm dosages.

The junta announced earlier this month that it had acquired four million immunizations from China and that Beijing would provide another two million.

However, popular outrage over the coup d’état – as well as a fear of appearing to cooperate with the administration – is keeping many people away from military-run hospitals.

Instead, volunteer groups around the country are engaged in frantic efforts to obtain essential oxygen and transport the deceased to be cremated.

A shadow government of deposed MPs announced on Thursday that it had formed its own Covid committee and would seek foreign assistance in procuring vaccines.

The “National Unity Government,” whose members are in exile or hiding, has not stated how it plans to procure and distribute vaccination doses in Myanmar.

According to authorities, 1.75 million people have been vaccinated thus far in the 54 million-strong country.

Beijing wields enormous power in Myanmar and has hesitated to call the military operation a coup.

Myanmar recorded 6,701 new cases on Wednesday, up from about 100 each day in early June.

State media claimed earlier this month that junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to buy two million vaccines from Russia, another significant ally, but did not specify which vaccines.

Even before the generals’ coup, Myanmar’s aging healthcare system had struggled to respond to Covid.

Last year, large swaths of the country were placed under partial lockdown, though enforcement was sometimes inadequate in the developing country, where many people are forced to choose between following regulations and feeding their family.