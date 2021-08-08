Myanmar protesters commemorate the pivotal 1988 uprising.

Myanmar protestors staged flash mobs and defiance marches against the ruling junta on the anniversary of a 1988 pro-democracy movement that catapulted Aung San Suu Kyi to international prominence.

According to a local monitoring group, the country has been in chaos since the generals launched their February putsch and ensuing crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 900 people.

But protestors are unfazed, going to the streets every day in lightning-fast marches to demand that the junta’s so-called “caretaker” administration, the State Administration Council, be abolished.

Flash mobs erupted around Yangon and Mandalay on Sunday to commemorate the 1988 uprising, a large pro-democracy movement that was forcefully suppressed by the military, who opened fire on protestors and imprisoned thousands.

On Sunday, red-clad protestors flashed an eight-finger salute and hoisted banners that said, “Let’s return the old blood debt of 1988 in 2021,” in response to an online campaign’s appeal.

“Our country made a lot of sacrifices in 1988, and many people died as a result. But the regime is still alive,” said Ko Sai Win, who took part in a Mandalay morning demonstration.

“It casts a dark shade over our country.”

Suu Kyi rose to prominence as a result of the 1988 rebellion, having returned to Myanmar shortly before the protests began to care for her elderly mother.

Suu Kyi became a pro-democracy symbol thanks to her status as the daughter of General Aung San, who fought for freedom against the British, and her impassioned speeches. She eventually received the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement released Sunday, a shadow “National Unity Government” – primarily made up of MPs from her deposed party – swore to continue the battle for democracy.

Peter Vowles, the British ambassador to Myanmar, has also expressed support for the anti-junta campaign.

In a video uploaded on the British embassy’s official Twitter, he said, “The UK stood by the people of Myanmar in 1988, and we stand by them today in 2021.”

To explain its power grab, the junta has accused Suu Kyi’s NLD party of extensive electoral fraud, and the Nobel winner is facing a slew of allegations, including illegal possession of walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.