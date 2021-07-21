Myanmar Military Attempts to Fire United Nations Ambassador a Second Time for “Duty Abuse”

Myanmar’s military junta tried for a second time to fire its United Nations Ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, who opposed the military’s February takeover, for “abuses” of duty, according to the Associated Press.

Tun “has been terminated on Feb. 27, 2021, owing to abuses of his assigned duties and mandate,” according to a letter from Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres obtained by the Associated Press. In a separate letter, the foreign minister announced the appointment of Aung Thurein, a former military member, as the country’s United Nations ambassador.

The military had previously failed to remove Tun, who denounced the coup in an address to the United Nations General Assembly weeks after the military took power.

The military’s attempt to appoint Thurein to the United Nations is “an affront to the world body,” according to Chris Gunness, director of the Myanmar Accountability Project in London. Thurein is “a man with such strong connections to an institution with blood on its hands and which stood accused of genocide in The Hague even before the coup,” Gunness said.

Tun was a vocal opponent of the military’s February 1 removal of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Tun pleaded for “the strongest possible measures from the international community” to restore democracy to Myanmar in a dramatic statement to a General Assembly hearing on the country on Feb. 26 – weeks after the military takeover. He also encouraged all countries to strongly denounce the coup, refuse to recognize the military rule, and push military officials to accept Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy’s victory in the November 2020 elections.

“We will continue to struggle for a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Tun said in a speech that diplomats in the assembly chamber applauded, calling it “strong,” “brave,” and “courageous.”

The foreign minister’s letter, dated May 12, has reportedly received no response.

Diplomats are accredited by the General Assembly, which has 193 members. A request for accreditation must first be reviewed by the nine-member credentials committee, which includes Cameroon, China, Iceland, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Trinidad & Tobago, Tanzania, the United States, and Uruguay this year.

