Myanmar Massacre is condemned by the United Nations Security Council.

Last week’s atrocity in Myanmar, which was blamed on junta troops and killed more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, was condemned by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The executions occurred on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy insurgents have been fighting the military, which overthrew the democratically elected government in February.

Members of the Security Council “emphasized the need to ensure accountability for this crime” in a statement released Wednesday evening.

They also demanded “an immediate end to all violence” and “stressed the need of upholding human rights and guaranteeing civilian safety.”

The incident killed “at least 35 people,” according to the statement, including four children and two Save the Children staff members.

“Stressed the necessity for secure and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need, as well as full protection, safety, and security of humanitarian and medical staff,” the Security Council said.

Following the raid, anti-junta forces claim to have discovered more than 30 burned dead, including women and children, on a highway in Kayah state.

Two Save the Children employees had gone missing, and the rights organization verified that they were among the dead on Tuesday.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in disarray since the February coup, with more than 1,300 people dead in a security crackdown.

To combat the junta, self-proclaimed “People’s Defense Forces” have cropped up all over the country, drawing the military into a violent stalemate of fights and reprisals.

Following the attack, Washington resumed its calls for an arms embargo against the junta.

Western governments have long limited weaponry to Myanmar’s military, which was accused of crimes against humanity during the pre-coup political transition for a violent campaign against the Rohingya minority.

In June, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution prohibiting arms supplies to Myanmar, but the move was only symbolic because it was not adopted by the more powerful Security Council.

Myanmar’s main arms suppliers are China and Russia, both of which have veto power in the UN Security Council, as well as neighboring India.