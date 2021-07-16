Myanmar claims it will receive 6 million doses of the Covid vaccine from China.

Myanmar will get six million Covid-19 vaccines from China by August, according to a government official, as cases rise in the coup-torn country.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official from the communications ministry told AFP that the military administration has “purchased four million” medicines and Beijing will contribute another two million.

The first one million doses are expected to arrive in the last week of July, according to the official.

They didn’t say which vaccines China will provide or when the remaining five million would be delivered.

Thousands of health workers in Myanmar are on strike in protest of the February coup that deposed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military junta’s State Administration Council recorded more over 7,000 new instances on Wednesday, up from less than 50 each day in early May.

AFP photographs show hundreds of people queuing for oxygen supplies in Yangon, the commercial capital, and Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar.

According to government data, over 4,100 people have died in Myanmar as a result of the illness, while specialists believe the exact toll is likely much higher.

According to authorities, 1.75 million people have been vaccinated thus far in the 54 million-strong country.

Beijing wields enormous power in Myanmar and has hesitated to call the military operation a coup.

State media claimed earlier this month that junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to buy two million vaccines from Russia, another significant ally, but did not specify which vaccines.

Even before the generals’ coup, Myanmar’s aging healthcare system had struggled to respond to Covid.

Last year, large swaths of the country were placed under partial lockdown, though enforcement was sometimes inadequate in the developing country, where many people are forced to choose between following regulations and feeding their family.