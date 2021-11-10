Myanmar accuses a US journalist of terrorism and sedition, according to his lawyer.

A US journalist who has been jailed by Myanmar’s military for months has been charged with terrorism and sedition, according to his lawyer, and could face life in prison if convicted.

Danny Fenster, who was detained in May as he attempted to flee the country, faces “two counts under section 50(a) of the Counter Terrorism Law and section 124(a) of the Penal Code,” according to his lawyer Than Zaw Aung.

The maximum term for a conviction under the counter-terrorism law is life in prison.

Fenster, 37, is already facing charges of inciting discontent against the military, unlawful association, and immigration violations.

The fresh allegations come just days after Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador and hostage negotiator, visited with junta commander Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, bringing the junta some much-needed attention.

During a conference call with American journalists in August, family members stated Fenster contracted Covid-19 during his detention.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic government in a February 1 coup.

According to a local monitoring group, security personnel have killed over 1,200 individuals in a crackdown on opposition.

As the junta strives to tighten control over the flow of information by limiting internet access and cancelling the licenses of local media outlets, the press has also been constrained.