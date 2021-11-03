‘My Name Is Cleo,’ says a four-year-old Australian girl who was discovered alive after an 18-day search.

During a raid on a closed residence Wednesday, a four-year-old Australian girl taken from a camping 18 days ago was recovered “alive and well,” informing her stunned and thrilled rescuers, “My name is Cleo.”

Last month, Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent in outback Western Australia, prompting a frenzied air, sea, and ground search involving 100 authorities and hundreds of volunteers.

Many feared the hunt would end in disaster, but police revealed the little girl had been recovered alive and well after a night raid on a property in the seaside town of Carnarvon, just a short drive from where she went missing.

Detective Cameron Blaine, one of the four rescuers who entered the residence around 1:00 a.m., said, “One of the men jumped in front of me and picked her up” (1700 GMT Tuesday).

Blaine says he asked the little girl her name three times after the initial shock before obtaining her electrifying response: “My name is Cleo.”

“seasoned investigators” were “openly crying with relief” when Cleo was discovered and reunited with her parents at a hospital a short time later, according to police.

Ellie, her mother, expressed her relief on social media. “Our family is whole again,” she captioned a photo of Cleo on Instagram.

Police later posted a photo of the joyful youngster on a hospital bed, waving and smiling while holding an ice pop.

She was in terrific spirits, officers claimed, and hopping around like “a little energizer bunny.”

“It’s quite uncommon. It’s something we’d all wished for, and it’s now happened “Col Blanch, a police deputy commissioner, stated.

A local man, 36, has been apprehended and is claimed to be aiding with the investigation. He’ll be charged later in the day on Wednesday.

Ellie Smith had previously expressed her dismay after waking up at 6:00 a.m. to discover her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.

Her public requests for assistance in reuniting Cleo with her family have sparked an outpouring of support from all over Australia.

The normally peaceful streets of Carnarvon, which has a population of roughly 4,500 people, were suddenly filled with pink balloons and “welcome back” placards as the news broke.

“Many people in town had tears in their eyes today. Everyone really wanted Cleo back with her parents, so we’re all ecstatic and delighted “Julee Nelson, a Carnarvon local, told AFP.

"Everyone will be celebrating long and hard today, as it has been a really terrible period. It's all extremely lovely." Eddie Smith, president of the Carnarvon Shire.