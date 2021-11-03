‘My Name Is Cleo,’ says a four-year-old Australian girl who was discovered after an 18-day search.

“My name is Cleo,” a four-year-old Australian girl taken from a camping 18 days ago told elated police officials when she was found “alive and well” in a closed house on Wednesday.

Last month, Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent in Western Australia, prompting a frenzied air, sea, and land search involving 100 officials, which many believed would end in death.

The young girl was discovered alone inside a locked property in the seaside town of Carnarvon, Western Australia, just a short drive from where she went missing, according to authorities.

“One of the cops took her into his arms and asked her, ‘What’s your name?'” recalled Col Blanch, a police deputy commissioner.

“‘My name is Cleo,’ she said.”

After breaking into the house about 1 a.m. local time, police detained a 36-year-old local guy who had no ties to the family.

The young girl was reunited with her parents a short time later, and her mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media.

“Our family is whole again,” she captioned a photo of Cleo on Instagram.

Ellie Smith had previously expressed her dissatisfaction with waking up at 6 a.m. to discover her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.

Her public requests for assistance in reuniting Cleo with her family have sparked an outpouring of support from all over Australia.

Blanch told local radio that once Cleo was located, he observed “seasoned detectives openly crying with relief,” and described the rescue as “simply wonderful.”

“It’s quite rare.” “It’s something we all wished for, and it’s finally happened,” he remarked.

Premier Mark McGowan was overjoyed when he learned of the news the next morning.

“I didn’t answer it because I was asleep,” he said, after receiving a call at 1:38 a.m. Nonetheless, he received a “beautiful” snapshot of the girl smiling from a hospital bed within a few hours.

“This will be made into a movie,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to get; you hope for the best but plan for the worst.” “It’s wonderful to bring good news to the country.” Hundreds of volunteers explored adjacent wilderness for clues while police used human intelligence, surveillance footage, and forensic investigation to find the girl.

Even as the hunt stretched on, investigators were adamant that “no stone would be left unturned,” according to Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson.

He told ABC radio that "we had been following a lot of the forensic lines and it led us to a certain house." "We gave it everything we had." "It was hope.