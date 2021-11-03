‘My Name Is Cleo,’ a missing 4-year-old Australian girl was discovered alive after an 18-day search.

After an 18-day search, police burst into a locked residence in Australia, where a missing 4-year-old girl who had the entire nation worried about her whereabouts was discovered alive and well.

According to the Associated Press, body camera footage captured the moment Cleo Smith, a young girl, was picked up by Police Commissioner Chris Dawson and told him, “My name is Cleo.”

“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house when she said, ‘My name is Cleo,'” Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told 6PR radio.

Smith was discovered at a residence owned by a 36-year-old man who is suspected of abducting her during a camping trip with her mother, stepfather, and sister, just a short drive from her family’s home in Carnarvon. On October 16, they went camping at Blowholes Campground, 47 miles north.

The individual, who police say has “no family link,” has been arrested and is being questioned. When the cops entered the house, he was nowhere to be seen.

“Our family is entire again,” Ellie Smith, who has been reunited with her daughter, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, beside a photo of Smith beaming.

“This has been an agony,” Dawson said, without going into detail about the case. I won’t say much more than that we’re grateful she’s alive and that the 4-year-old child is doing “about as well as you can anticipate.” Smith was first considered to have walked out on her own, but further investigation led officials to suspect she was kidnapped from her sister’s tent on the second night of their camping trip, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators pursued several leads that eventually led them to the house where she was discovered.

Blanch told 6PR radio, “We were looking for a needle in a haystack and we found it.” “There was a lot going on. There were automobile movements, phone movements, and people’s antecedents.” While on his way back from the United Arab Emirates in Scotland, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his delight and support for Smith’s discovery.

"Every parent's worst nightmare has come true. The fact that our darkest worries were not fulfilled has brought that nightmare to an end.