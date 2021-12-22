‘My Children Are Cold,’ says a Syrian refugee camp mother.

Umm Raghad’s children don’t have suitable clothing or a stove at home to keep warm during Syria’s harsh winter, so they make do with waste scraps to keep warm.

“Every morning I get up and discover that my children are not to be found,” Umm Raghad told AFP from a displaced persons camp in Idlib, Syria’s northwestern province.

“They get up early in the morning to gather fragments of plastic from the streets, such as bags and shoe bottoms,” the mother-of-three explained, her face partially hidden behind a thick black scarf.

Winter is normally a time of misery in northwest Syria, which is home to over three million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced by a decade-long conflict that has killed nearly half a million people.

Streets grow muddy, tents leak, and residents die of hypothermia or burns caused by inadequate heating methods in the country’s last significant rebel enclave.

Umm Raghad, widowed by conflict, fled to the Kafr Arouk camp three years ago to avoid fighting in other parts of Idlib province.

The severe winter is painful for her family, she claimed, because they don’t have enough money to buy even the simplest of requirements.

Umm Raghad explained, “I can’t afford to buy a furnace or feed my children.”

“My kids are freezing. They are dressed improperly.” In northwestern Syria, snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are common.

Aid organizations frequently assist in insulating tents and providing blankets and clothing, but donor funding is insufficient to meet rising demand.

According to the UNHCR, $182 million is needed this year to fund escalating requirements in winter aid across Syria, but barely half of that amount has been raised.

A primitive burner built up in Umm Raed’s tarpaulin tent at the Kafr Arouk camp attracts hundreds of individuals seeking warmth.

A group of people gave the heater to Umm Raed last year, who has eight children, three of whom have special needs.

Because the 45-year-old cannot afford coal or wood, she makes do with leftovers gathered by Umm Raghad’s children and other camp residents who hunt for hours across the muddy grounds.

"All of our neighbors have gathered in my tent to keep warm," she told AFP. "With roughly 15 people squeezed into one tent, where they eat, drink, and sit, it gets crowded." Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, which supports dozens of camps in Syria's northwest, warned last month that improper heating methods are increasing the danger of respiratory infections.