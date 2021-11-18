Mushroom growers in Paris are fighting to preserve their heritage deep underground.

French farmers revolutionized mushroom cultivation two centuries ago by delving into the maze of limestone quarries beneath Paris, but today just a handful of people continue to preserve a heritage that is on the verge of extinction.

The terrible irony is that demand for white button mushrooms, as well as their more flavorful brown-capped cousins, is as high as it has ever been.

“It’s not a matter of finding clients; I sell everything I can produce,” Shoua-moua Vang of Les Alouettes in Carrieres-sur-Seine, a short drive west of the capital’s bustling La Defense commercial district, said.

Vang manages the Paris region’s largest underground mushroom cave, which spans 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres) of tunnels on a hill overlooking the Seine river.

Even though his mushrooms are “expensive” at 3.20 euros a kilo wholesale ($1.65 a pound), he counts Michelin-starred chefs, grocery chains, and local markets among his customers.

During a recent visit, though, hundreds of kilograms of fungi were going to waste because Vang didn’t have enough hands to collect them all.

After the others phoned in ill, only five of Vang’s 11 workers were on the job, and Vang doubted that they would all return.

“People these days don’t want to labor all day in the dark like vampires,” he explained, estimating that the day’s output would be 1.5 tonnes rather than the 2.5 or even three tonnes he usually produces.

He is one of just five traditional manufacturers of “champignons de Paris” in the Paris area, with an even fewer number in abandoned quarries to the north.

Farmers flocked to a “royal” mushroom species that the Sun King, Louis XIV, popularized by having it produced at Versailles in the late 1800s, when it had a population of roughly 250.

They’d discovered that if Agaricus bisporus was planted deep underground on a manure-based substrate, temperatures and humidity could be controlled, and the gloom would foster development, it could flourish all year.

It also turned out that the caves’ earthy atmosphere, which was bolstered by covering the compost with ground-up limestone, imparted a nutty, almost mineral flavor while keeping the mushrooms from being too wet.

Even the ghastly tunnels of the Paris catacombs, which are now a popular tourist attraction, formerly had mushroom beds.

However, in the early 1900s, rapid urbanisation, particularly the development of the Paris metro, began to drive growers out of the capital. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.