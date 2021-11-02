Murray says after squandering seven match points, ‘I Didn’t Deserve To Win.’

After losing a three-hour thriller to fortunate loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the Paris Masters first round on Monday, former world number one Andy Murray said he did not “deserve to win the match because I did not play well enough.”

Murray, ranked 144, was handed a wild card, and while he lacked killing instinct, the 34-year-old showed steely determination to come back from a set and a break down to force a third set, which Koepfer won 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9).

In the second set, Koepfer had served for the victory after American qualifier Jenson Brooksby withdrew with stomach issues hours before the match.

Murray, however, was spurred by the crowd and broke his 55th-ranked opponent before going on to win the set.

Murray saved three break points at 0-40 in the third set to tie the match at 3-3.

Murray, on the other hand, fell short of completing a spectacular comeback after squandering so many match points, including two when Koepfer served to stay in the match at 4-5 and five more in the epic tie-breaker.

Koepfer, on the other hand, demonstrated how to seize opportunities when they arise by converting his first match point.

Murray scathingly criticized his own performance.

“To be honest, the thing I’m most upset with was the way I played tonight,” Murray said. Murray will play the Stockholm event before wrapping up his season.

“I worked extremely hard to put myself in a position to win the game, but I don’t believe I deserved to win.”

“Obviously, I had a lot of chances to do it in the end, but the way I was playing tonight was not good enough.”

Cameron Norrie, who plays the same job as Murray did when he was the British number one, won his 100th ATP tour match earlier today, defeating Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1.

The 26-year-old British number one has climbed to 13th place in the world rankings after starting the year 71st.

The South African-born left-crowning hander’s achievement came last month when he won the renowned Indian Wells tournament.

Norrie was blissfully ignorant that he had earned a historic victory.

“I had no idea,” he admitted.

“Of course, it’s a significant milestone.”

Norrie expressed his delight at the prospect of competing in the ATP finals in Turin, Italy, at the end of the season.