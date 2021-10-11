Murray defeats Alcaraz with an underarm serve and will face Zverev at Indian Wells next.

Andy Murray battled to beat adolescent Carlos Alcaraz in an intergenerational match at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, joining Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Murray, who has tipped Alcaraz as a future world number one, won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a match with third-seeded German Zverev, who upset American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Tsitsipas, the second seed, beat Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-2, 6-4 to advance in the combined WTA and ATP hard court event.

Murray, who is currently recovering from injuries that have dropped his world ranking to 121, raced to a 3-0 lead until Alcaraz, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month, found his range and broke back.

The Spaniard broke Murray for the second time in the first set after saving a set point.

The former world number one used a rare underarm serve on game point to take a 2-1 lead in the second set, and he held on this time.

Murray, 34, of the United Kingdom, who was given a wild card into the draw, had only eight unforced errors in the second set, compared to 14 for Alcaraz.

To start the third set, he broke 30th-seeded Alcaraz, then saved four break points in the next game to keep the lead.

Murray had a comfortable cushion following a second service break, and it was the teenager who needed late treatment on an ailing foot before the oft-injured Murray secured the triumph after three hours and four minutes.

“He’s obviously got so much potential, so much firepower, and it’s not easy to finish points off quickly in these conditions,” Murray said. “But he’s able to because he has so much quickness from the back of the court.”

“As a result, I had to struggle exceptionally hard to recover from a setback.

“He seemed to play better in the second set, in my opinion. I felt like I had more possibilities in the first set, but I didn’t get them, so I’m delighted with how I fought.” Murray will face Zverev in the third round, who has won titles in Madrid and Cincinnati this season.

Zverev hit 28 wins against Brooksby, but he had 14 more unforced errors than his lively opponent.

"I couldn't see the ball clearly on one side of the court, especially in the second set, due of the sun," Zverev said. "It wasn't an easy match, but I'm pleased with the result.