Multiple Gallbladder Gangrene Cases Reported In Indian Hospital, A New Horrific Post-COVID Condition

In the Indian capital of Delhi, at least five persons who have recovered from the fatal illness have developed gallbladder gangrene. According to experts at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital, the ailment has a significant morbidity rate, and the patients required immediate surgery.

According to the Hindustan Times, five recovered Covid patients — four men and a woman, aged 37 to 75 – returned in the last two months, with four of them having gall bladder perforations.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, India is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with the world’s second-highest number of infections — more than 33 million to far — and about 445,000 deaths. With almost 42 million cases and approximately 674,000 deaths, the United States tops the list.

Earlier this year, India reported lethal black fungus infections among Covid patients, and the news of the new post-Covid disease has sparked concern, as India is still dealing with a wave of infections caused by the Delta coronavirus type.

“Gall bladder irritation without stone is commonly seen in HIV patients, those who have received nutrition via IV, those who have fasted for a long time, and those who have had an accident or burns,” Dr. Anil Arora of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told the Hindustan Times.

“These individuals lacked these variables; they developed acute inflammation approximately two months after recovering from COVID-19, rather than during their hospital stay.”

The patients experienced significant gallbladder infection without gallstones, which resulted in gangrene of the organ, according to the doctor.

The patients suffered acute inflammation and injury owing to a lack of blood supply, as well as damage to the vessels, according to pathologists at the hospital. This led experts to think that the Sars-CoV-2 virus was to blame for the illness.

“The Sars-CoV-2 virus enters the body through the lungs, which have the highest amount of ACE-2 receptors, which the virus employs to connect to human cells. The gastrointestinal tract and the biliary system (bile duct, gall bladder, and related tissues) have the most ACE-2 receptors after the lungs. “We believe the virus is adhering to the gall bladder lining and disrupting the immune system, causing gall bladder injury,” Dr. Arora explained.

Ultrasound and CT scans verified the illness known as “acalculous cholecystitis.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.