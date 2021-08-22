Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes the US should have left Afghanistan earlier.

During an interview on ABC News’ This Week Sunday, retired Admiral Michael Mullen, who served as Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former President Barack Obama, claimed the US “obviously” should have left Afghanistan years sooner than it did.

Mullen, who claimed to have warned Obama that the US could turn the situation around, expressed regret for the manner he handled national policy.

“Obviously, I was mistaken,” he admitted.

When asked if he agrees with President Joe Biden, who has stated that the US should have left Afghanistan after the assassination of Osama bin Laden in May 2011, more than a decade before the US withdrew troops, Mullen said that while an immediate withdrawal would not have worked, the US should have left sooner.

“I don’t believe it was conceivable for us to simply walk away after killing bin Laden. But, undoubtedly, we might have left earlier,” he stated.

Mullen claimed that the campaign in Afghanistan was not a total failure, citing bin Laden’s death as proof. He stated that the United States must learn from the pullout, which has been dubbed “disastrous” by many.

“In the military, we need to review that ‘can-do’ attitude. And can we comprehend why we say yes to missions far too often when we should say no?” he said.

In retrospect, he believes many Afghan soldiers stood down “so that they might survive individually” in the face of the Taliban.

He explained, “We felt we could offer them an opportunity to design structures that would operate a country in a much more modern manner.” “Unfortunately, that was not the case.”

Biden earlier stated that continued US military presence would have made little difference if Afghan soldiers did not fight to hold the country. Nonetheless, the Pentagon did not anticipate Afghan forces surrendering without a fight.

During a news conference on Sunday, Biden claimed that during the weekend, about 11,000 people were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, and that he saw “no reason” why the pace won’t continue. Following the Taliban’s takeover, US forces as well as US allies in Afghanistan have been attempting to flee the country.

Biden also hinted that the timetable for removing US forces could be extended. This is a condensed version of the information.