Mullah Omar’s son appears on television as the Taliban’s public face in Poland.

As Afghanistan’s hardline rulers work to polish their media image, the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar made his first public appearance on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s new defense minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, made a televised appeal to local businessmen to invest in hospitals and clinics, signaling that the Taliban are coming from the shadows.

Mullah Omar, Yaqoob’s father, was the movement’s supreme leader during their initial reign of terror, and images of him were forbidden.

Even when the one-eyed cleric died in 2013, the news took more than two years to reach the public.

However, since the Taliban retook power in mid-August following a 20-year battle against a US-backed government, its officials have been more outspoken in public and in politics.

“Let’s spend some money here,” Yaqoob said at the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul. “Businessmen brothers have to come here to establish hospitals, clinics, and physicians have to come here as well.”

Since the return of the Taliban, who are still subject to international sanctions, Afghanistan’s health sector has been wrecked by war, and the country’s economy has slowed to a halt.

Thousands of people are seeking medical treatment outside of Afghanistan, adding to the pandemonium at the borders as others leave Taliban rule.

Yaqoob used to be the leader of the strong military committee, and he benefited from his late father’s cult-like position inside the movement.

However, Omar’s comrades, including Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund and his deputy Abdul Ghani Baradar, were given the highest positions in the new administration.