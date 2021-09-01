Mu COVID Variant Detected in 39 Countries, Scientists Fearing It Is Vaccine Resistant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated a novel coronavirus strain as a variation of interest due to alterations that may make it vaccine resistant.

Mu, also known as B.1.621, was first discovered in Colombia, and instances have since been reported in 38 countries, mostly in South America and Europe.

“There have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant since its first discovery in Colombia in January 2021, and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and Europe,” according to a WHO weekly epidemiological bulletin posted on August 31.

As of August 29, almost 4,500 sequences (3794 B.1.621 and 856 B.1.621.1) have been reported in 39 countries, according to the paper, which cited material submitted to the GISAID Endeavor, a global science initiative that gives open-access to influenza virus genomic data.

Despite the fact that the global prevalence of the Mu variation has decreased to “now around 0.1 percent,” the prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has “consistently increased,” according to the paper.

The health organization also states that the variant “features a constellation of mutations that signal potential immune escape qualities,” and that more research is needed to fully understand the variant’s phenotypic and clinical characteristics.

The epidemiology of the Mu variant in South America will be studied for changes, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, according to the paper.

The WHO has classified the variety as one of five “of interest,” along with Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda.

The Alpha variation (originally detected in England and now observed in 193 countries), the Beta variant (now seen in 141 countries), Gamma in 91 countries, and Delta in 170 countries are identified as four other “of concern” varieties that could exacerbate the pandemic.

According to a nation submission count compiled by GISAID, the United States has the most cases of the Mu variation (2,065) than any other country. Following this, 852 cases were reported in Colombia and 473 in Spain.

Another COVID-19 variant, known as the C.1.2, is creating alarm among scientists because it is more transmissible and vaccine resistant than previous COVID-19 variants.

Last but not least, there was a pre-print research. This is a condensed version of the information.